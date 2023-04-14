Home World Pension reform in France, protesters invade the headquarters of the luxury giant Louis Vuitton in Paris – Video
World

Pension reform in France, protesters invade the headquarters of the luxury giant Louis Vuitton in Paris – Video

by admin
Pension reform in France, protesters invade the headquarters of the luxury giant Louis Vuitton in Paris – Video

They don’t stop demonstrations a Paris against the reform from the pensions wanted by the government of Emmanuel Macron. More than 400 protesters invade the Paris headquarters of luxury giant LVMH, Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, during the 12th day of protests against the pension reform. They left from Gare de Lyon and entered with smoke bombs at 22 Avenue Montaigne, at the address of the Louis Vuitton boutique, a stone’s throw from the Champs Élysées.

The article Pension reform in France, in Paris protesters invade the headquarters of the luxury giant Louis Vuitton – Video comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

See also  Washington Post reveals the deaths of Covid in China: queues at the crematoria

You may also like

Nikolina Pišek showed a new dog | Fun

The Linda Lindas return after their album with...

Parachute crash during exercise, Folgore parachute Gianluca Spina...

Does Facundo Campaco stay in Zvezda – the...

Open call for Young Values ​​Pulpop 2023

Le Monde – Macron wakes up divisions within...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Friday 14 April...

Seoul, North Korea launched another ballistic missile

U16 Serbia Ghana 0:4 | Sports

North Korea: new solid combustion missile tested

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy