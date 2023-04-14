They don’t stop demonstrations a Paris against the reform from the pensions wanted by the government of Emmanuel Macron. More than 400 protesters invade the Paris headquarters of luxury giant LVMH, Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, during the 12th day of protests against the pension reform. They left from Gare de Lyon and entered with smoke bombs at 22 Avenue Montaigne, at the address of the Louis Vuitton boutique, a stone’s throw from the Champs Élysées.