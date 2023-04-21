Pension reform in France, the mobilization also arrives inside the Orsay museum in Paris: the protest of the Cgt union

About thirty members of the CGT Cultura trade union organized a demonstration this morning at the Musée d’Orsay in Parisin France, to protest against the pension reform, which has become law, which raises the retirement age to 64 years. Participants in the small demonstration climbed a balustrade in front of sculptor Auguste Rodin’s “Gate of Hell” and displayed a banner against the reform, waving union flags and chanting chants against Macron and the government. Many visitors to the museum have expressed solidarity with the members of the CGT.