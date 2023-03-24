Since March 16, France has been experiencing historic moments of frenzy! Unheard of clashes from a tide of demonstrators against a repressive police have been observed, as well as a resurgence of violence unleashed in the streets of several cities. Between the lines of this social climate of exacerbated global discontent, a very unpopular pension reform which could be ratified.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, predicted this before his 2022 five-year term, pension reform would be part of its program. This did not prevent the 2022 elections from being in his favor, when he won the second round with 58.54% of the vote. Bulk votes by default to counter the representative of the National Rally, Emmanuel Macron was lucky to be re-elected. Even if it does not give off a real merit to savor.

Promised thing, the resident of the Elysée returned to his project in starting on January 10, 2023 with its government the steps to pass his overhaul of the pension system. thus creating an inter-union movement from January 19, to block this “unfair and brutal” reform, opted by the man who said he took into account the circumstances of his re-election.

Among other things, a betrayal for voters who, having voted against Marine le Pen without fully adhering to Macron’s program, hoped for greater consideration of their choice towards the latter.

Overview of the pension reform by Emmanuel Macron

The legal retirement age is the center of the reform desired by the government. This is the age from which a person can stop working and apply for a retirement pension, ie the social benefit paid to retirees. This varies according to rights. Before this age, it is not possible to receive a retirement pension, even if you have contributed enough. According to the Minister of Labor, Olivier Dussopt, this is a measure of fairness and solidarity between generations, which is a continuation of the previous reform of 2010.

Brief summary of the reform

The new reform provides for a postponement of the legal retirement age from 62 years and 3 months currently, to 64 years from 2030. The increase will be done gradually by granting 3 months of extension from September 1, 2023. It concerns all assets, employees, civil servants and self-employed. Nevertheless, people with disabilities will maintain 55 years and those disabled 60 years.

Graph of the increase in the retirement age in France

The required insurance period or contribution period to benefit from a full pension will increase faster than expected. The Touraine law of 2014 planned to increase it from 42 years to 43 years (172 quarters) by 2035. This transition will be accelerated from September at the rate of one quarter per generation. From now on, it will be necessary to have worked 43 years from 2027.

People who have not reached this threshold of 43 years will still be able to benefit from a full pension, starting at 67, the age of cancellation of the discount which remains unchanged. A particularly strong gesture for women, twice as likely to have to wait until this age as men.

Government in panic and 49.3 applied

Over hundreds of hours of debate since the presentation of the pension distribution project in parliamentary committee on January 30, several amendments have been tabled and deleted in the project. Works of the left opposition, the NUPES, with the aim of slowing down the executive having used 47.1 in order to shorten the parliamentary debates.

On February 10 and 14 respectively, only two articles (the 1st and 2nd) of the text which contains 20 had been voted on. The negotiations at the assembly will not lead to the vote of all the articles according to the constitutional deadline. This requires delivery to the Luxembourg Palace.

On Saturday March 11, the Senate with a right-wing majority, adopts the pension reform after only 10 days of negotiations. A step forward that the government welcomes by congratulating the LR deputies behind the casting vote.

Given that the National Assembly, which clearly, contrary to the Senate, was unable to vote on all the articles, a joint joint committee of 14 parliamentarians was formed to vote on a common version of the text. This will be submitted for a second reading to both chambers.

On March 16, at 9 a.m., the Senate adopted the project a second time while the votes of the assembly are expected at 3 p.m. the same day. The government having only a relative majority of seats in the lower house, foresees a defeat and drops in extremis at 2:45 p.m., article 49-3.

Social mobilizations and general strikes intensified

Following the decision of the Prime Minister the day before, to apply article 49 paragraph 3 of the French constitution of 1958, with the aim of definitively adopting the plan to extend the duration of retirement without going through a vote, the French are more aggressive than ever to block everything in the country and bring down the government of Elisabeth Borne.

Demonstrations have been visible in the streets of Paris since March 16, notably in Paris, Nantes, Rennes, Bordeaux and Marseille. Students, RATP and SNCF agents, air traffic controllers, refinery employees mingle with social protest movements to boo the government’s decision considered cowardly and anti-democratic.

Motions of censure and ultimate shift for the text of the law

In the aftermath of the 49.3 quickdraw, the centrist group LIOT (independent liberties overseas and territories) filed through its president Charles de Courson, a cross-partisan no-confidence motion aimed at rejecting the reform project.

If this threatening motion of censure is rejected, the project is definitively adopted. On the other hand, if it reaches an absolute majority with 287 votes in the assembly, the bill is rejected and two scenarios will arise: either the government of Elisabeth Borne will be split by forced resignation, or the president will be able to dissolve the national assembly and redo new legislative elections.

New strikes are scheduled by the inter-union from Monday, March 20, fateful day which will stipulate whether or not the pension reform is validated.