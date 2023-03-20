The French government, led by the premier Elisabeth Borne, faces two no-confidence motions today. A move that came from the opposition after the president’s decision Emmanuel Macron to carry forward the highly contested pension reform without going through the vote of Parliament and therefore activate the mechanism provided for by article 49.3 of the Constitution. Today is the decisive day: theNational Assembly will vote on the two motions of “censorship” presented by National Gathering by Marine Le Pen and by the independent centrists of Liot. It is the latter that will collect the highest bipartisan votes, from the extreme right to the extreme left. And the light remains focused on the Républicains who are still undecided and on the 15-20 votes that are missing to bring down the government of Elisabeth Borne. This morning two more from the moderate right, Aurelien Prade e Maxime Minothave announced that they will vote no confidence.

Shortly before the vote, Prime Minister Borne invited several ministers to a business lunch at Palazzo Matignon, the Parisian equivalent of Palazzo Chigi. The lunch, specifies an executive adviser, had the aim of showing that the ministers “support” the head of government in this test. Interviewed this morning by France Info, the Minister of Transport, Clement Beaune, said that despite the social protest raging in the country, Borne “can and must remain in his post. She is a woman, a political leader, who we need to lead the government of France in the coming months ”.

According to the pre-session counts, between 10 and 15 votes would still be missing, but everything remains possible in a situation in which two-thirds of the French say they are displeased with the government. Last night Emmanuel Macron, who in the event of no confidence and the fall of the government will dissolve the chambers, wrote a letter in which he hopes that the reform will reach “the end of its democratic path”. The oppositions are ready for anything: Marine Le Pen has promised all the Républicains that, if they vote no confidence, in the event of the dissolution of the chambers and new elections, she will not present competing candidates in their constituencies. On the far left, the trade unions e Jean-Luc Melenchon they reiterate that the mobilization will continue in any case, even if the government does not fall this afternoon.

The protests have been going on for weeks. Many petrol stations in southeastern France are currently affected by fuel shortages. According to data consulted by France Press, the situation in the rest of the country, on the other hand, appears to be stable overall. Today, as of 10:30 in the morning, about 8% of the country’s gas stations were low on gasoline or diesel. Numerous departments are experiencing a more worrying situation due, according to a trade union, to a sort of “panic” effect linked to the appeal of various union leaders to fill up with petrol. In the Bouches-du-Rhone department, not far from Italy, the shortage affects 50% of the service stations. Double-digit percentage also in the neighboring departments of Gard (40.9%), Vaucluse (33.33%), Var (23.24%) and Alpes-de-Haute-Provence (22.22%).