Pensions, France is paralyzed: max strike against the reform

Pensions, France is paralyzed: max strike against the reform

Nearly 300 demonstrations

Nearly 300 demonstrations across France on the day the Senate debates the most controversial article of the pension reform, that of raising the age from 62 to 62 for leaving work

Just as the Senate this afternoon debates the most controversial article of the pension reform, that of raising the age to leave work from 62 to 62, nearly 300 demonstrations across France are in full swing. For the leader of the CFDT union, Laurent Berger, today is a “historic mobilization”. The Parisian procession has left and is walking along boulevard Raspail, in the Latin quarter, heading for Montparnasse and then for place de l’Italie. At the head, all the union leaders, behind a large banner against the reform: “on March 7 we block everything until withdrawal”. There is some tension in the crowded procession in Nantes, in the west of the country, where the police threw a few tear gas canisters.

