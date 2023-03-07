Listen to the audio version of the article

Just as the Senate this afternoon debates the most controversial article of the pension reform, that of raising the age to leave work from 62 to 62, nearly 300 demonstrations across France are in full swing. For the leader of the CFDT union, Laurent Berger, today is a “historic mobilization”. The Parisian procession has left and is walking along boulevard Raspail, in the Latin quarter, heading for Montparnasse and then for place de l’Italie. At the head, all the union leaders, behind a large banner against the reform: “on March 7 we block everything until withdrawal”. There is some tension in the crowded procession in Nantes, in the west of the country, where the police threw a few tear gas canisters.