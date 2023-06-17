Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg dies

12
LONDON – “The father of all whistleblowers” has passed away: he died at the age of 92 Daniel Ellsbergthe US Department of Defense military analyst who revealed the extent of US involvement in the Vietnam War and the lies told about it by two US presidents, Lyndon Johnson e Richard NixonCongress and the media.
The revelations, known as the “Pentagon Papers” (Le
See also The new trade partnership between the United States and Japan points to the CCP’s economic policy | US-Japan relations | Japan-US relations | USTR