Pentagon says U.S. drone crashed after encounter with Russian jet 'reckless' – BBC News 中文

  • James Landale, Henri Astier
  • By BBC reporter from Kyiv and London

The Reaper drone is a full-size aircraft designed for reconnaissance and surveillance (file photo).

The U.S. military says a Russian fighter jet collided with a U.S. drone, which crashed into the Black Sea.

The United States accused Russia of being reckless in the incident.

The incident underscores the rising risk of a direct U.S.-Russia confrontation over the Ukraine war.

The U.S. said the drone was on a routine mission in international airspace when two Russian military planes attempted to intercept it.

