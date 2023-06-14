Home » People ask the viewer about Aleksandra Nikolić Entertainment
People ask the viewer about Aleksandra Nikolić Entertainment

People ask the viewer about Aleksandra Nikolić Entertainment

Aleksandra Nikolić was a guest on the show “Narod pita”, where one viewer told her that “she could have found an honest job”.

Aleksandra Nikolić, the winner of the Zadruga reality show, was a guest of the first “Narod pita” show, where she answered the viewers’ questions. While the majority of viewers praised her, there were also those who criticized her behavior, the fact that she cheated on Dejan Dragojević and returned to her ex who mistreated her in earlier seasons.

A day later, a video appeared on Instagram of a viewer who, in addition to all of the above, was bothered by Aleksandra’s statement “that the fridge was empty” and how hard she was living.

First, she referred to numerous relationships in front of the cameras, and then she mentioned Bujanovac:

“They come here and expect that we will only praise them. The biggest insults to Alexandra were uttered by Philip the Tsar. We followed you 24 hours a day. We saw everything. He is in one season and falls in love there, then enters the second season and falls in love in the other. In my opinion, these are unstable people, who cannot function on their own. It’s terrible for me. When you talk about an empty refrigerator, it means that I’m also a wife and a mother, I understand everything. but an empty refrigerator cannot be filled by going to Turkey, Switzerland or Bujanovac. There are so many other ways to make a decent living. It is true that it is less money, but at least it is honorable and fair,” said the viewer.

