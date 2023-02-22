The rift that exists between justice and society is increasingly clear. Not so much because the legislator and the government do not show a concrete nomophylactic interest in general rules of social justice (and not from today but for several years, and the last five legislatures and their respective governments are certainly not exempt from this – and as far as the basic income is a just measure, it can at most be considered a norm of social solidarity, but certainly not a norm of social justice); on the contrary, it is society that is detached and far from justice, both through ignorance and misinformation. Today more than ever, the law is something relative, where registration in the register of suspects is a definitive conviction and where sentences, on several levels, are criticized while “accepting” them (yes, they are accepted in quotation marks). In fact, many speak of Italy as the “country of Cesare Beccaria”, forgetting however that already in his time the Marquis Beccaria was not addressing everyone, but the few with the intellectual tools to not only read but also understand him.

This is nothing new: since the dawn of civilization, the “people” have always enjoyed the blood of others, and today this lust for blood still exists. But if in Rome the pagans cheered for the lion against the Christian in the Colosseum, today they cheer for a conviction against someone who is perceived as different and distant (and who, frankly, is also a bit obnoxious). This figure can easily be assumed from what Gherardo Colombo, one of the judges of the Mani Pulite pool, has often repeated: when it was time to hit the important politician and the entrepreneur in sight everyone spoke and the cards came up, when we were coming away further and further down, to the little labor inspector or the family doctor who also works as a tax doctor, mouths are closed and the papers disappeared.

It is therefore no coincidence that today, more than yesterday, the sentences are often the subject of very strong criticism, often specious. And in the last period many sentences have been criticized. In particular, the sentences on the process of the State-Mafia negotiation, the one on the Lucan trial and the more recent one by the European court on the Vatican. The positions gradually taken demonstrate not only that entire sections of society do not have the slightest idea of ​​the presuppositions of the rule of law, but even that some journalists have no idea of ​​what the rule of law is, fueling social hatred and disinformation.

Let’s start from the state-mafia negotiation process: the defendants were acquitted because the fact did not constitute a crime. Of course, the sentence does not state that the fact did not exist, but that it was lawful: the investigation authorities could request and implement certain requests, which they could then report, because in that specific activity they did not go beyond what was their competence and because in that activity they did not put the institutions of the State at risk (which instead was put in place by exponents of a mafia-type criminal association, with obvious subversive intentions). And here the film “Guardie e ladri” comes to mind, in which Totò and Aldo Fabrizzi, thief and guard respectively, chase each other and, having stopped exhausted, chat before being arrested, and then tell the guard to the defrauded, who demand back the their money, “It’s talked about after the trial.” And although it has not been recognized, enormous attributes were needed on the part of the judges to acquit the defendants: with the media pressure, the expectations and the desire for the gallows instilled by wicked politicians (and in some cases recognized as unreliable on the subject even by the judiciary, as in the case of Claudio Martelli) and by journalists who live off this pillory, it was objectively easier to condemn by satisfying the bloodlust generated than to absolve by following the dictates of the law. Choice, that of applying the law, very trenchant for a certain rhetorical narrative that has fueled, in the media and otherwise, a process for decades.

Another issue is that of the trial of Mimmo Lucano: supporters of the mayor of Riace speak of politicized judiciary, his opponents have rediscovered hangmen. All the narrative created around the Lucano case is brutally rhetorical: the neo-guarantorists paint Lucano’s sentence as a sentence of solidarity, while the neo-judicialists speak of a just sentence. Apart from a note of reproach on the lability of political forces and party and institutional exponents, Jacobins and guarantors on alternate plates, it is necessary to evaluate more than one fact. The sentence is, in fact, appealable and will be able to enjoy not only a defensive line aimed at contesting the amount of the sentence imposed (which almost doubles that requested by the prosecution), but which will also be able to consider both the observations of the investigating judge Domenico Di Croce (who had spoken of conjectural, laconic and unsuitable accusations, with reference to the heaviest sentences) and the Cassation of February 2019, The sentence imposed, however, does not concern solidarity in itself, but criminal association aimed at aiding and abetting the illegal immigration, fraud, embezzlement, extortion, bid rigging, false ideology and abuse of office. Do all these crimes exist? The next levels of judgment will determine it. What is certain is that under the Severino law today Mimmo Lucano is politically dead. The hope is that this trial will not end like that of Ottaviano Del Turco, initially convicted of five crimes (being portrayed as a monster by some political opponents – even inside the Democratic Party – and demonized on the front page by various newspapers) coming, after eight years of trials, acquitted of those five crimes (without front pages, this time) and convicted of a sixth crime with a significant reduction in sentence: from 9 years and six months to 3 years and eleven months. I hope I’m wrong, but the “Del Turco method” is looming on Mimmo Lucano, although the elements and crimes for which he was convicted are not crimes of solidarity (except, perhaps, for one or two, but it is up to the judiciary to establish this).

On the Vatican issue raised by the European cote, a fuss has arisen in recent days. Thanks to the articles of some online newspapers with tones veiled in a critical sense and not very well written articles (for example the fanpage article), in recent days a climate of hatred has been generated towards the Vatican, the Church and the Court European Union of Human Rights. The case, in particular, concerned a complaint by twenty-four people against the Vatican for sexual abuse. Even outside the Italian borders the rule of law is evidently not sufficiently known, but what is dismaying are the comments on the alleged “immunity of the church”. But if an employee of a steel mill commits a burglary in an apartment, do you report the employee or the steel mill? Here is a first mistake: criminal liability is always personal. You cannot sue someone for a crime committed by someone else. This is even clearer if we add that the Vatican is a sovereign state, and not a juridical person of civil law. Even there, the principle of territoriality applies: at most, the bishop or the district or national episcopal conference can be responsible, but not a state. But all this seems to have been forgotten by many people from different social and cultural backgrounds, especially in the comments, which speak of shame and justify “do-it-yourself justice”.

What is lacking in Italy, therefore, is a legal culture: not a culture of legality, but the ability to distinguish personal judgment and political judgment from a judgment based on a certain right. Not as of now, of course. And not too far in Italian history: the summary trials of April 7, the very media management of the Tangentopoli trials (just think of the front page featured in “La Repubblica” which headlined “Shame: Absolved Craxi”) and many other trials in which it was more the media and political desire for a sentence than actual crime. On the one hand, the incapacity (or starvation) of politics in putting in place answers to political problems, often left to those who shouldn’t be dealing with them; on the other who, due to media circulation or advantage in terms of political consensus, rides the investigations by fueling a Jacobin climate. Let’s remember the facts of Bibbiano: let’s remember how it ended and how those who rode that investigation remained: he was empty-handed and tail between his legs. After all, it is a thousand-year history: Jesus was condemned by justice and according to the law to appease the bloodlust of the people generated by scribes and Pharisees. And today, between journalism and politics, we are full of scribes, Pharisees and Pontius Pilate. And of the righteous few, capable of higher thoughts than mere “bread and circuses”, there remains blood and water.