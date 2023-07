Severe thunderstorm a Zaragoza, which caused damage and inconvenience. Rain and hail hit the city and much of theAragon for alone 15-20 minutes, but that was enough to paralyze the streets, the tram network and the bus lines. Rail traffic remained closed along the Zaragoza-Barcelona route. In the video, the streets are transformed into rivers of mud and water that carry away cars and people clinging to the roofs of cars.

