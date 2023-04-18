Home » people escape by lowering themselves with sheets and seek refuge on the air conditioners – Corriere TV
At least twenty-one people died in a fire in Changfeng hospital in Beijing, in China. This was reported by Chinese state media.

The hospital staff managed to evacuate 71 patients. The fire, which broke out in the hospital ward, was put out by the firefighters and rescue operations were completed. The authorities have opened an investigation into the causes of the accident.

Videos of the fire in Chanfeng hospital are circulating on social media. In the clips you can see del black smoke come out of the buildingaccompanied by panic scenes, with some people who they try to climb out of the windows using what appear to be improvised strings, made rolling up the sheets on the beds of the hospital. Others, however, tried to save themselves climbing over the motors of the air conditioners placed outside the windows of the building

April 18, 2023 – Updated April 18, 2023 , 6:28 pm

