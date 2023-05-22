People flee from Belgorod | Info

Incidents started to happen on the border between Russia and Ukraine.

Source: youtube/Suchomimus/Screenshot

Fighting broke out along Russia’s border with Ukraine after self-proclaimed Russian partisan forces launched a cross-border attack and claimed to have captured a border village for the first time during the war. Russia’s Freedom Legion, which describes itself as an anti-Kremlin militia that wants to free Russia from Vladimir Putin, claims to have crossed the border and captured the village of Kozinka and sent its troops to the town of Graivoron in Russia’s Belgorod region, The Guardian writes.

It is not yet clear how many people were injured in the fight that lasted until the evening. Footage of the attack, allegedly from the border crossing in Gryvoron, shows the victims, including a Russian officer lying face down in a pool of blood next to Russian passports and other documents scattered on the ground. The video also shows the armored vehicles that conquered the border crossing. The authorities declared an anti-terrorist regime. Increasing chaos in the Belgorod region, where local authorities declared an “anti-terrorist regime” on Monday evening, it is a rare case of Russian villages facing conflict launched by the Russian military across Ukraine. Both Russian and Ukrainian officials have confirmed fighting on the border.

Journalists from the field did not confirm the occupation of the territory. Another anti-Kremlin militia, the Russian Volunteer Corps, led by a prominent Russian nationalist, also claimed involvement in the attack. The Legion of Freedom of Russia is not known to have participated in any major battles during the war.

“We are the same Russians as you. We stand out only because we no longer wanted to justify the actions of criminals in power and became a weapon in defense of our freedom and yours. But today is the time for everyone to take responsibility for their own. future. It’s time to put an end to the Kremlin’s dictatorship”, according to the statement of the Legion of Freedom of Russia on social networks. A video posted on social media shows a Russian Mi-8 helicopter dropping missiles over Kozinka and smoke billowing from the settlement with the clear sounds of emergency sirens. Hundreds of cars were also filmed leaving the area.

FREE RUSSIA LEGION Allegedly the Free Russia Legion, which fights on the side of Ukraine but is composed of Russians, is invading southern Belgorod, Russia.pic.twitter.com/7EmFb3IgXi — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart)May 22, 2023

“Something scary is happening,” said one woman who was filming from her window as a helicopter above Kozinka dropped missiles designed to avoid surface-to-air missiles.

Russian authorities have confirmed the attack

The governor of the Belgorod region confirmed the attack on Monday, writing: “A sabotage-reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine entered the territory of the Graivoronsk district. The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, together with the Border Service, the Rosguard and the FSB, are taking the necessary measures to eliminate the enemy.”

Ukraine has rejected ties to Russian partisan fighters, saying they operate independently and are not under military control.

“Yes, today the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Legion of Freedom of Russia, which consists of citizens of the Russian Federation, began an operation to liberate the territory of the Belgorod region from the so-called Putin regime and suppress the enemy in order to create a certain security zone for the protection of the Ukrainian civilian populationAndriy Yusov, spokesman for the Ukrainian military intelligence service, said on Ukrainian media.

Russian Telegram channels publish a video of Belgorod, Russia residents reportedly fleeing after alleged “Russian volunteers” have started their operation in Belgorod region.pic.twitter.com/SRVSAsF0Uf — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en)May 22, 2023

The adviser to the Ukrainian president wrote that Kiev had nothing to do with the attacks, but then compared them to the participation of separatist forces in the fight in Ukraine. “As you know, tanks are sold in any Russian military store, and underground guerilla groups are made up of Russian citizens,” wrote Mykhailo Podolyak. The US and other Western powers have supplied weapons to Ukraine with the warning that they should not be used for an attack on targets inside Russia.

Ukraine has denied any connection to previous attacks on Russian territory, including strikes that hit Russian airports, energy infrastructure and even a drone attack on the Kremlin in early May.

It is not clear what strategy is behind this attack

It is not clear whether the attack is part of a long-term military strategy or intended as a diversionary attack, as Ukraine is still expected to prepare to launch a summer counter-offensive to retake territory occupied by Russia.

But clashes are becoming more frequent along the border in Belgorod and Bryansk regions. At the beginning of May, in one of the biggest one-day losses in the war, four Russian military aircraft, two airplanes and two helicopters were shot down. In March, Moscow-born far-right militia leader Denis Nikitin claimed to have led an attack on the city of Bryansk.

LIBERATED TERRITORY Blue is Ukraine . Red is Russia . Green is the newly declared and liberated Belgorod People’s Republic. Remember when -backed “separatists,” “declared and liberated” Donetsk and Luhansk? Karma is a bitch, Putin.pic.twitter.com/S7ktkkF8rb — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart)May 22, 2023

Key things are unknown

Ultimately, both literally and metaphorically, not much is clear. First, it is not clear exactly how many members of these partisan units there are. Is it a smaller number of people or a more complex and seriously planned operation? What is clear is that until Monday evening the Russians did not announce that they had established control over the outlaw territory.

The goal of this action is not clear either, except for the rather unrealistic desire to topple Putin. Do the rebels expect civilians to join them, is there an elaborate plan for uprisings in other areas as well, or will they simply retreat to Russia, because it is difficult to expect that a few dozen or a few hundred people could resist the Russian army for a long time.

As of Monday evening, none of these questions had been answered, but it is clear that the situation is still very tense. This was confirmed by the Russian governor of Belgorod. Gladkov said the Belgorod government is ending house searches in border villages and in the town of Graivoron to ensure the safety of local residents. He added that “a large part of the population left the territory” by personal transport, and the local self-government provides transport for those who cannot leave on their own.

MONDO editorial office reports information about the conflict in Ukraine with journalistic due diligence, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources. That is why we invite you, our readers, to draw our attention if you notice incorrect information, so that we can correct unintentional mistakes. Write to us at [email protected]

