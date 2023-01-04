According to a report by Yonhap News Agency on January 3, some of the new anti-epidemic regulations that South Korea will apply to people entering from mainland China from the 2nd will be extended to people from Hong Kong and Macau from the 7th, and must submit a new crown negative certificate.

According to reports, South Korea’s Central Anti-epidemic Countermeasures Headquarters stated on the 3rd that passengers from Hong Kong and Macau must show a negative nucleic acid (PCR) test certificate within 48 hours or a negative non-home rapid antigen test within 24 hours when entering Korea from the 7th. Fill in the quarantine information in the quarantine information input system (Q-CODE).

Passengers from mainland China have to undergo nucleic acid testing after entry, and South Korea has suspended short-term visas for Chinese citizens to South Korea this month. Passengers entering from Hong Kong and Macau only need to undergo a new crown test before entering the country, and there are no restrictions on applying for short-term visas. However, if there are suspected symptoms, the corresponding personnel must undergo a nucleic acid test after entering the country. Those who are found to be positive at the airport must be quarantined in a nearby temporary residence facility for 7 days. The cost of testing and accommodation must be borne by themselves.