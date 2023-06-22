People in Berlin, Germany, fly balloons to protest NATO military exercises and call for a peaceful solution to the conflict

International Online Report (Reporter Ruan Jiawen): On the 21st local time, nearly a hundred German people gathered in the Kreuzberg district of Berlin to hold a protest against the ongoing NATO “Airguard-2023” military exercise in German airspace. Protesters say the largest-ever NATO aerial exercise is putting ordinary people at risk of World War III.

Event site

Every year on June 21st is World Music Day. The demonstrators held a rally on that day with the theme of the anti-war song “99 Balloons”, which was popular all over the world in the 1980s. They called for peaceful resolution of conflicts and warned of the risk of a new type of cold war brought about by the arms race. The people participating in the protest held balloons with words such as “Look Up”, “Stop Airguard-2023 Military Exercise”, “No war can start on German soil”, accompanied by the music “99 Balloons” played live Let the balloon fly with a sound.

The organizer of the rally, Arian Wendell, accepted an exclusive interview with the reporter from the main station

The initiator of the rally, Arian Wendell, told reporters that although “99 Balloons” was released in 1983, the influence of the Cold War satirized in it is still applicable today, and it is very appropriate: “We took the opportunity of the music day to carry out a symbolic Protest because Airguard 2023 is now taking place right above our heads, with nearly 10,000 soldiers from 25 countries flying 250 military planes over Berlin and other eastern German cities in a tribute to Russia Declare war. We fly 99 balloons today to express the people’s firm opposition to war preparations, militarization and arms expansion. We believe that Germany’s establishment of a 100 billion euro ‘special defense fund’ for the Bundeswehr is extremely inappropriate and will not only fail to help conflict areas Instead, the people intensified the confrontation and made the tension spiral worse.”

Sevim Dadelen, member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag, accepted an exclusive interview with a reporter from the headquarter

Sevim Dadelen, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag, also appeared at the event and expressed support: “The NATO military exercise led by Germany is an exercise to declare war on Russia. I think it is right for everyone to organize protests and opposition. The federal government continues to promote Germany’s militarization policy is worrying. I think that after two world wars and defeats, Germany should no longer supply weapons to conflict areas. What should be done is to reduce and control armaments and release peace, dialogue, and peace to Europe and the world. A sign of cooperation.”

Dadelen also pointed out that whether it is the delivery of weapons, the expansion of armaments or the conduct of military exercises, it will have a very profound negative impact on environmental protection: “Those heavy weapons and lethal weapons sent to Ukraine will have a serious impact on the environment. Military exercises During the period, there will also be a large amount of kerosene consumption and other harmful emissions. Therefore, I firmly oppose this NATO military exercise.”

