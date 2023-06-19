People in Detroit rally to protest frequent gun violence incidents – Teller Report Teller Report

Protests against gun violence in Detroit

2023-06-19

In the face of continuous shooting incidents, in the past weekend, people in Detroit, Michigan, USA held a rally, calling for official measures to effectively deal with gun violence.

At the rally, hundreds of people marched along the street holding up slogans against gun violence and photos of victims of gun violence. Some protesters said that gun violence has caused great harm to American society, especially American children.

Rally organizer Barry Randolph: I’m fed up with the deaths of children from gun violence. You know, gun violence is already the leading cause of death among children in this country. I want people to remember that those who die from gun violence are not just counted, they lived.

According to local media reports, on the day of the rally, that is, on the 17th, another shooting occurred in the northwest area of ​​Detroit. The local police said that at around 2 pm on the 17th, a man was shot while driving, causing him to crash into other vehicles parked on the side of the road; a woman near the incident was also shot. Both were seriously injured and have been sent to the hospital for treatment. The police are still investigating the shooting incident further.

