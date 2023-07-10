People want scientists to study Jennifer Lopez | Magazine

Millions are buzzing about the popular Latin diva – Jennifer Lopez.

“I think scientists will continue to study it”, is a sentence that is spreading on social networks, which refers to J. Lo. The Latino diva is very active on Instagram, and over the past few days, she has posted several different photos. She never had a problem showing how she looks without makeup. On the contrary, he often publishes photos in the natural edition, but the last ones in the series attracted a lot of attention.

J. Lo is turning 54 soon, and as followers say – the woman stopped aging when she turned 30. Millions of people cannot be surprised that J. Lo is in her sixth decade, and that her face is tight, without wrinkles. Earlier, many claimed that the singer and actress injects Botox and goes for plastic surgery, but JLo admitted that she decided to age naturally.

“My beauty secret is to be kind to others and to help other women rise up,” she said in response to the criticism. Below the photos from the pool there are thousands of comments. JLo gets the most compliments, but many agreed that scientists should study her. “I think she stopped aging when she turned 30. Scientists will continue to study her”read one comment.

Some time ago, Jennifer Lopez told what she owes her youthfulness to. The first step is deep cleansing of the face. The second is a face serum, which he applies twice a day – in the morning and in the evening. A cream with a protective factor is mandatory, and this rule has been followed for 20 years. At the very end, he applies the cream around the eyes and between the eyebrows.

See how J-Lo looks on the red carpet and how she looks at home:



