Pep Guardiola furious over Eurovision | Sports

Pep Guardiola is not happy that the Manchester City match has been moved from Saturday to Sunday.

Source: YouTube/Man City

The Eurovision final will be held in Liverpool on Saturday, where we will also watch the Serbian representative Luke Ivanovic (Luke Black), and that is created a problem for Pep Guardiola. The manager of Manchester City has complained that their Premier League match has to be moved by a day, so they will have less rest for the second leg against Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

There was no winner in the first match in Madrid (1:1), so Manchester City will try to reach the second Champions League final in history (they lost the first in 2021 against Chelsea) at the Etihad on Wednesday, but they will play unplanned on Sunday. , instead of Saturday, although they would have more time to rest. Organizing the big music competition is a priority though and they are not allowed to play on the opening day of the weekend away to Everton.

“We play on Sunday, thank you. I don’t understand it, but I can’t fight it anymore”Guardiola said sarcastically in his tone at the press conference: “How many times do we have to talk about it? I don’t understand, but we have to adapt. It doesn’t matter anymore, I can’t fight the schedule, UEFA, the Premier League… We can’t play on Saturday because of Eurovision, because there’s not enough of the police to secure two important events at the same time! Okay, we have to adapt. What else can I do about it anyway?”.

Guardiola points out that his wish was for them to play on Saturday because they would have more time for Real Madrid, he also believes in the intention of the Premier League to help his team, but he wonders how they play on Fridays in France and Germany – while this is not the case in England. Besides whining, there’s not much he can do, though.

Manchester City are chasing the title in England and have recently leapfrogged Arsenal into first place. They now have 82 points, just one more than Arsenal, who have a game more, so it is clear that Guardiola will attack Everton with all his might.