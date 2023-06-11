Pep Guardiola hits out at Uefa and Fifa | Sport

Pep Guardiola was very tired after Manchester City won the Champions League, the first in history.

Izvor: YouTube/BeanymanSports/Screenshot

Pep Guardiola “removed the curse” and won the Champions League trophy after 12 years. Many people said that he could not reach the “early” trophy without Lionel Messi and in the end he still proved that he could, even though Manchester City did not dominate against Inter as was the assumption of many before the final. They struggled, they didn’t look great, but it did great Rodrigo’s goal brought the first Champions League trophy to the showcases of the club from the Etihad.

One of the reasons for the poor performance is fatigue, so Guardiola “slammed” UEFA and FIFA after the match. And it’s not his first time. “I invite them to think carefully about all this. This was really too much…”, said Guardiola, who seemed completely exhausted while addressing the press.

“We were not at the highest level. After the World Cup in Qatar, we improved our form, but this game we did not play our best. I don’t have the strength and energy to think about next season, that’s impossible. We need a break now, this season has been too long. The players are now waiting for the national team matches, after the whole season they have to play new matches. I invite UEFA and FIFA to think about it…”Guardiola concluded.

One of the best coaches of all time explained that the celebration of the title will be in a hotel with families and friends, before the parade in Manchester on Monday, and he does not want to say a word about next season and when asked the first question on the subject, “fell ” is under the table and said to leave him alone.

“You know what the boss told me? The Champions League final is in London next year, and I won’t tell you my answer because it wouldn’t be appropriate. I can’t talk about next season, I’ll just say I can’t wait for the parade.”Guardiola concluded.