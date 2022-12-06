Home World Pepsi plans hundreds of layoffs in the US
Layoffs Coming to Pepsi. The company is planning hundreds of layoffs at its North American locations, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The employees of the offices in Chicago, Plano, New York and some plants in Texas will pay the price. The American newspaper always reports it, citing sources close to the company.

The company’s division expected to be hardest hit by the layoffs is the beverages unit, since the snacks unit has already reduced its workforce through a voluntary retirement program.

The company has not commented on the news. As of December 31, 2021, Pepsi employed 309,000 people worldwide, with over 40% of the workforce concentrated in the United States.

Last October, Pepsi raised its full-year revenue forecast after rising prices boosted revenue. However, some of its business units, including Frito-Lay North America, have experienced volume contraction.

