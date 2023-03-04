Tonight at 21:00 the final of “Eurovision Song” will be emotional, and here is the order in which the contestants will perform.

Izvor: RTS/Screenshoot

Tonight, Serbia will officially choose its representative for the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest from 9 to 13 May to be held in Liverpool.

A total of 32 contestants presented themselves to the audience in the first and second semi-final evenings, and 16 of them made it to the finals. Many familiar but new faces took to the big stage and won the hearts of the audience with different performances, costumes, and genres of music. Tonight from 9 pm on RTS, the finalists will once again perform their numbersand don’t forget to vote for your favorite.

There are 16 finalists, and they will perform in this order:

Stefan Šaj – “From pillow to pillow” Boris Subotić – “Unavailable” Nadia – “Your Boyfriend’s Girlfriend” Duo Grand – “Long Live Life” Nađa Ordagić – “My first scar on my soul” Frajle – “Let, let” Hurricane – “Zumi, zimi, zami” Čegi i Braća blues band – “Svadba ili kavga” Gypsies – “Sin” Luke Black – “I’m just sleepy” Filipn Baloš – “New plan, second dream” Prince – “Flower from the East” Filarri – “After me” Gift – “Free” Empathy Soul Project – “Indigo” Zejna – “Rumba”

Tonight, from 21:00 on the First channel of the Public Service, we will watch the performances of 16 finalists, and among them is the name of the representative of Serbia at the Eurovision Song Contest. Who is your favorite?