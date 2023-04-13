Per perfume the laundry, the most used method is certainly the softener, which leaves a pleasant fragrance and, at the same time, relaxes the fibers. But the methods to prolong that pleasant sensation of freshness are many and can be used both during and after washing, drying and even ironing; let’s discover them together.

How to perfume linen: the first step

The first step to perfume your laundry at its best and for a long time is, however, to periodically use thedescaler, which allows the washing machine to get rid of residues and perform as it should; to ensure that the drum of the washing machine, the detergent and softener drawers and also the filter remain clean, it will be necessary, however, to inspect them manually and, finally, wash them with the bleach.

L’softener it is the most widespread system for perfuming laundry in the washing machine, but its scent fades after a few days and is immediately destroyed by mechanical drying and ironing.

Unfortunately, it is practically impossible to fight thehumidity that lurks in the washing machine, and even if one decides to rely on more or less natural methods for the removal of mould, this, even if hidden, can still give rise to bad smells; that’s why, to keep freshly washed clothes clean for a long time, you can use washing machine perfumersdryer or iron.

Perfumers for washing machine, iron and dryer

There are several varieties on the market washing machine perfumers, but those based on essential oils also have an antibacterial action and a price that varies from 3 to 12 euros. The washing machine perfumer can be added to the fabric softener tray, as if to prolong its effect, but even just few drops, to be poured into the neutral detergent bottle; in supermarkets, you can also find pearls, to be thrown directly into the basket before starting the washing cycle.

L’scented water for ironing it can be sprayed on clothes or added to distilled water, while to perfume the dryer, you can buy sheets or balls, which melt with heat, releasing the desired perfume.

Equally useful is the room diffuser, to be used once the clothes have dried; it can be placed on the lower part of the wardrobe, so that it can spread a pleasant fragrance on the clothes, without staining them.

Natural methods for washing machine, iron and dryer

Vinegar, lemon and baking soda they are natural products that allow you to fight mold just as quickly and in a less toxic way than supermarket descalers, but they must be used just as often.

Even the laundry perfume can be made at home, adding one or more essential oils to a bottle of water with a diffuser: it can be sprayed on the clothes hanging and the fragrance will persist even once they have dried. The same method can be used to impregnate some balls of wool to put in the dryer; 2-3 drops are enough to disinfect the drum and improve the smell of the laundry.

Perfume the wardrobe with natural methods

An equally effective system is given by felt laundry perfume sachetswhich are also useful for keeping the intestines. All you need is to have scraps of fabric at your disposal, to be filled with fresh and evergreen flowers or with rice or gods potpourri of dried flowers, soaked in essential oil; better to close them with a ribbon or a zipper, so that, once the perfume has vanished, it will be sufficient to top up.

A sock and some tape can give life to a DIY essential oil diffuser; the important thing is to prefer fabrics such as cotton or wool, which will absorb (and spread) the fragrance. Alcohol can be added to popsicle sticks or skewers (a drop is enough), which will act as a carrier for the essential oil.

With some silicone molds for ice cubes or sweets, however, you can prepare a mixture of water, bicarbonate and essential oil to taste; in the same way, you can also make bars of soap, which will perfume the drawers longer. To an instant spray or terracotta saucer, just add water and essential oil, but in these two cases the perfume will fade faster.

The best fragrances

The best fragrances they are persistent but not too sweet or strong, so as not to cause nausea or headaches. Lavender and lemonfor example, in addition to having disinfectant virtues, they are also useful for relaxing the mind, in fact they are the most used in aromatherapy.

The essential oils of geranium, mint and eucalyptus keep insects, including mosquitoes, away while pine needles and moss they can also be collected, (or purchased in herbal medicine), to spread, in a natural way, a delicate but fresh fragrance.

Lemongrass and tea tree are two green antibacterials and their perfume recalls the summer, while the cinnamon is the queen of winter, but if its pure essential oil is a little too intense, the advice is to tone it down with almond oil o sweet orange.

