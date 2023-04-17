Periphery, review of his album Fortuna o Discordia (2023)

In Granollers, within the Vallés Oriental region, on the outskirts of Mataró, is the municipality of La Roca del Vallés. There is no doubt that Outskirts is a round name for this quartet from the Barcelona town. As well-rounded as his songs, which come on their own and stick together irremediably. The quality in its genre that the band has achieved is surprising if we take into account their youth and the fact that they have opted for self-production. Or maybe that is precisely the key. Pep Miralles, the group’s guitarist, recorded and produced these eleven songs at Wheel Sound Studio. “Fortune or discord” It is his first album, after various singles released since 2020 and the five-track EP “Route to sleeplessness” (21).
The music of Outskirts It has many nuances: punk rock, melodic hardcore, urban rock, pop, indie, metal… Its forcefulness marries perfectly with Berta’s beautiful voice and deep lyrics. At times they are reminiscent of Elektroduendes, Zea Mays or Marea, but they sound like themselves. They still get into issues like “Designs” (responsible for opening) o “Save me” (with the guttural voice of Tote Ruiz providing the perfect counterpoint to Berta’s) that they experiment in cuts like “Lady Tender” or they go for the acoustic in “Every Freckle of the Moon” (the closing of the disc). They achieve the perfect point between guitar playing and poetry, infecting the first with their optimism, freshness and vitality. On their YouTube channel they also offer lyrics and chords for each of the songs, a hoot.