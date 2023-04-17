Periphery, review of his album Fortuna o Discordia (2023)

In Granollers, within the Vallés Oriental region, on the outskirts of Mataró, is the municipality of La Roca del Vallés. There is no doubt that Outskirts is a round name for this quartet from the Barcelona town. As well-rounded as his songs, which come on their own and stick together irremediably. The quality in its genre that the band has achieved is surprising if we take into account their youth and the fact that they have opted for self-production. Or maybe that is precisely the key. Pep Miralles, the group’s guitarist, recorded and produced these eleven songs at Wheel Sound Studio. “Fortune or discord” It is his first album, after various singles released since 2020 and the five-track EP “Route to sleeplessness” (21).