At the time of conflicts, military escalations and global economic problems, starting with the war in Ukraine with all its consequences, the English word of the year chosen from the famous Collins dictionary is permacrisis, neologism indicating “an extended period of instability and insecurity”. “It sums up how truly horrifying 2022 has been for so many people,” he said Alex Beecrofthead of Collins Learning.

