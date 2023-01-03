BOLOGNA – The Persian chant accompanies the tears of the students, the photos of Mehdi, even the one with the Barcelona football he was a fan of, the candles that form his name in the center of the square, the words “Assassini”, “We will avenge your blood “, in the heart of the university citadel in Bologna. The death of the former student in Pharmacy, Mehdi Zare Ashkzariwhich took place twenty days after his release from prison following the torture suffered, as Amnesty denounces and repeats those who know him, bursts into the city that welcomed him and tears the veil over the Iranian regime which, from a distance, looms over the community of students and researchers, one of the largest in Italy, who graduated here and…