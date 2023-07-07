Home » Persona 5 Tactica shows us the characters
Persona 5 Tactica shows us the characters

Atlus today released a new trailer for Persona 5 Tacticsthe new strategy title set in the world of P5 coming on November 17 on Game Pass; the video, complete with Italian subtitles, delves into the background and unique abilities that Joker, Morgana and Erina (a new character) bring to the battlefield against tyrannical Legionnaires.

Here it is below together with a set of images: good vision.

