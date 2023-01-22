They could not leave due to protests against the government of Dina Boluarte. They have now been evacuated 418 tourists blocked by the riots in the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu. This was announced by the Peruvian Ministry of Tourism.

“This afternoon, 418 domestic and foreign visitors were transferred from the village of Machu Picchu to the capital Cusco” by train, the Ministry of Tourism explained.

Meanwhile, the protests make other victims. Two people died during demonstrations in the Peruvian city of Viru in the northern region of La Libertad. This was confirmed by police sources. So it goes up to 62 the number of victims since demonstrations began in December demanding the resignation of the president and the closure of Congress.