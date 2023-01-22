Home World Peru, 418 tourists stranded in Machu Picchu evacuated. The death toll in anti-government protests rises to 62
World

Peru, 418 tourists stranded in Machu Picchu evacuated. The death toll in anti-government protests rises to 62

by admin
Peru, 418 tourists stranded in Machu Picchu evacuated. The death toll in anti-government protests rises to 62

They could not leave due to protests against the government of Dina Boluarte. They have now been evacuated 418 tourists blocked by the riots in the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu. This was announced by the Peruvian Ministry of Tourism.
“This afternoon, 418 domestic and foreign visitors were transferred from the village of Machu Picchu to the capital Cusco” by train, the Ministry of Tourism explained.

Meanwhile, the protests make other victims. Two people died during demonstrations in the Peruvian city of Viru in the northern region of La Libertad. This was confirmed by police sources. So it goes up to 62 the number of victims since demonstrations began in December demanding the resignation of the president and the closure of Congress.

See also  Sánchez signs the pardon for the 9 imprisoned Catalan politicians: "It's time for reconciliation"

You may also like

Celebrating the New Year of Reunion and wishing...

Ukraine is looking forward to a large-scale counterattack...

U.S. judge orders Boeing to appear in court...

Hong Kong Customs uncovered a new crown drug...

Twitter, Musk: “More expensive subscription but no ads”

Usa, found 6 other confidential documents at Biden’s...

Russia, Ilya Yashin: the last dissident for the...

Wagner, the bloodthirsty Russian mercenaries inspired by Nazism...

Pope meets seminarians: Missionaries are convincing because of...

Hungary, Foreign Minister on support for Moscow: “Let’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy