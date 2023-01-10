Home World Peru, clashes between protesters and the forces of order: 12 dead
FILE. Clashes in Peru between security forces and protesters, who are calling for the fall of President Dina Boluarte, left at least 12 dead on Monday in Juliaca, during an attempted invasion of the city’s airport. The Defender of the local people announces it.

“We have confirmed 12 dead today in Puno during clashes with the police in the vicinity of the Juliaca airport,” in the Aymara region (Amerindian population) of Puno, a source from the ombudsman’s office told AFP on condition of anonymity. Shortly before, the coordinator of the city ombudsman’s office, Nivardo Enriquez Barriales, had denounced “nine dead in the morgue following the clashes in Juliaca”.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of Dina Boluarte – who arrived at the helm of the country after the dismissal of the socialist Pedro Castillo in early December – a new Parliament and the immediate holding of elections, already anticipated from 2026 to April 2024.

The Puno region, which borders Bolivia, is the epicenter of protests in the country with an indefinite strike since January 4. The demonstrations began after Parliament’s dismissal and arrest on 7 December of Mr Castillo following his attempt to dissolve Parliament described as a ‘coup d’état’.

