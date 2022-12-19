The four Italian tourists who were stranded for days in Peru, in the tourist area of ​​Machu Picchu, are expected in Bologna tomorrow due to the protests that broke out throughout the country after the failed coup d’état by former president Pedro Castillo. This is confirmed by Giulia Opizzi, one of the compatriots with whom The print she has been in contact since the first bars of the story. “We’re fine, they’re repatriating us,” said the 21-year-old from Cesenatico before embarking from Cusco for Lima where the compatriots are waiting for an intercontinental flight that will stop in Madrid, Spain, before the direct connection to Guglielmo airport Marconi of the Emilia-Romagna capital. The same solution will concern other Italian and non-Italian tourists who have been stranded in different areas of the country due to the impracticability of state roads and airports.

Chaos in Peru: dozens of Italians stranded in Machu Picchu FRANCESCO SEMPRINI December 15, 2022



Together with Giulia Opizzi from Romagna by profession a cook, there are Martina Meoni 25 years old bartender from Florence, Federica Zani 33 years old from Faenza also employed in a bar, and Lorenza Zani, 27 years old architect from Lugo (Ravenna). Their misadventure began a week ago when they got stuck in Checacupe, one of the eight districts of the province of Canchis, in Peru, located in the Cusco region. «We landed in Lima on November 28 and continued our tour of the country – continues Opizzi -. We then embarked on a coach bound for Bolivia to continue our journey in Chile and Argentina». But at that point something went wrong. The bus on which the four Italians are headed for Copacabana, on the Bolivian shore of Lake Titicaca, together with tourists from other countries including Chileans, Americans, Colombians, Argentines, Japanese, was blocked by the human and land blocks erected by the demonstrators, with no possibility of going forward or going back. «We tried to talk to the demonstrators but there was nothing we could do, despite being peaceful they didn’t give anyone any discounts on the passage. So we were forced to sleep on the bus», explains Giulia.

As indicated by the Farnesina’s “Viaggiare safe” website, the area in question is among those most affected by the protests, and it is not clear when the local airport will resume operations. Late Wednesday morning the police finally arrived in an attempt to resolve the standoff. About ten agents aboard five police cars, explain the Italian tourists, in the face of a hundred demonstrators and who were able to do little to unblock the road where a 15-kilometer queue of vehicles had formed. In any case, the policemen ruled out that the convoy of vehicles could continue towards the border. Also because in the meantime a state of emergency had been declared with the closure of national borders for thirty days. The four girls were transferred to a hostel – the Hospedaje Quinta Rest – where they spent two nights thanks to the fundamental «awareness-raising work carried out by the Italian Embassy at the Peruvian police». In fact, from the very first moments of the emergency, the Farnesina and the diplomatic representation in Lima had taken action with the local police forces.

On Friday there was the transfer to Cusco where the situation was less risky than when the girls had left thanks to the massive deployment of security forces and the curfew set at 9pm. «The police control every corner of the city and the situation is very quieter, the major riots are now in the south in the Puno area», Opizzi continues. It is a Peruvian city of about 120,000 inhabitants that stands on the western shore of Lake Titicaca that the four compatriots should have reached, according to the original travel plans. The chaos in the Latin American state has caused at least 25 civilian deaths, hundreds of injuries, and serious damage to infrastructure, mainly due to clashes with the police by what have been defined as “peasant patrols”, groups of supporters of Castillo who are demanding the resignation of Dina Boluarte, the vice president now at the helm of the country, and the immediate calling of free elections.