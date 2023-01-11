A police officer on patrol was attacked and burned alive by protesters protesting the ousting of President Pedro Castillo in Peru’s Puno region. 29-year-old Jose Luis Soncco Quispe was on patrol with a colleague in the town of Juliaca on Monday night when they were attacked by a mob who later set their vehicle on fire.

Soncco’s partner in the patrol car, Ronald Villasante Toque, said the men were “attacked by about 350 protesters”. Villasante was taken to a Lima hospital with multiple head injuries after being beaten. Prime Minister Alberto Otarola confirmed Soncco’s death in a session of Congress, saying the men were attacked by protesters.

“The police arrived at the scene and found that one officer had been beaten and tied up, and the other, Luis Soncco Quispe, was sadly dead. He was burned alive in his patrol car,” he said. Otarola announced a three-day curfew from 8pm to 4am in Puno, and a day of mourning.