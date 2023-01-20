It ended as feared. Invaded by tens of thousands of people from all over Peru, Lima soon turned into a battlefield with violent clashes between protesters and police. Convened in the center of the capital, in San Martín square, the mobilization called “March for the taking of Lima” or “March of His Four”with clear reference to the event at the end of 2000 which chased away the then president-dictator Alberto Fujimori, split into several sections that began to besiege the area of ​​the palaces of power. The government has mobilized almost ten thousand policemen distributed in the nerve centers of Lima. The accesses to the area where the Congress, the ministries and the presidency itself are located, have been cordoned off and protected by policemen in riot gear. After marching for a couple of kilometres, some groups of demonstrators began to throw stones and sticks at the police.



The agents responded with tear gas avoiding, at least initially, the use of rubber bullets or worse, as has often happened in recent days, firearms with real bullets. The crowd advanced waving mainly black flags with a white stripe in the center: a sign of mourning for the more than 50 victims who fell in Puno, Juliaca, Cuzco, Ayacucho, Abancay. In the latter city, in the early hours of Thursday morning, groups of demonstrators had already clashed with the police. At the height of the battle they have attacked a police station and set it on fire. Three airports targeted by rioters have also been closed and are no longer in a condition to operate safely. They are those of Juliaca, of Cuzco, of Arequipa. The mob tried to enter and occupy it but were repulsed. The attempts continued for hours, with charges by demonstrators and the reaction of the police in a series of clashes that paralyzed all activity around and inside the airports.



Within three hours the demonstration turns into guerrilla warfare also in Lima. People are pressing to reach the Congress considered to be the heart of the crisis that has gripped Peru since January 7 last year. With the dismissal of the former president Pedro Castillo, protagonist of a grotesque self-coup and his successful arrest for attacking state institutions, the already fragile equilibrium of the country has plunged into uncertainty. The vice president In Boluarteas required by the Constitution, was appointed president. A decision welcomed with perplexity, which has become anger over the days, by the population of the southern and Andean regions. There was not only the disappointment for the awkward end of a presidency that had been obtained amid a thousand protests and appeals from the right defeated by just 40,000 votes. The running change was seen as an attack on democracy. Congress, after voting to oust Pedro Castillo, stood as if nothing had happened and refused to disband, ending the legislature.



President Boluarte reiterated that the general elections would be held as scheduled, i.e. in April 2026, implying that she would remain at the helm of the country for another 18 months. An infinite span of time. Impossible in these conditions, with a very serious institutional crisis, a failed self-coup, a delegitimized political class, a Congress despised because it is at the center of dozens of corruption investigations and protagonist of the endless clash between the presidency and the legislature. Faced with the first increasingly violent protests, President Boluarte proposed bringing forward the new general elections by two years, obtaining the favorable vote of Parliament. The clashes continued, the police and the army, mobilized in the streets, they used a heavy hand. From tear gas we moved on to weapons and 54 people lost out hit by bullets fired by the police. Baluarte has ended up in the crosshairs of protests, her resignation has been requested, elections within four to six months, the dissolution of Congress.



A clean slate to reset reality and start over. Faced with the refusal of both the president and Congress to accept the demands of the people, the protests have spread to the majority of the regions. The south but also the north and the Andean areas, the most marginalized and poorest, have revolted with assaults on airports, the buildings of local governors, with blockades of all the main arteries and massive strikes in services. From politics the crisis has also become economic. The paralysis of the Pan-American highway, the great road that connects the whole country, has affected logistics, supplies and trade. The peasants were joined by workers, traders, students and employees. A spontaneous movement which was organized up to the calling of a national demonstration to be held in Lima. The final showdown: a march to besiege the capital, the heart of power, and impose by force what has not been received with words. At the time of writing these lines, the clashes continue and increase in intensity. Armored vehicles have sprung up on the roads while the army is mobilized. Still in the barracks but ready to intervene.