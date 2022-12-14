Listen to the audio version of the article

The Peruvian Supreme Court rejected the request for release that had been presented by the lawyers of the former president Pedro Castillowho is in pre-trial detention on charges of ‘rebellion’ after a failed attempt to dissolve Parliament.

The ruling rejecting the appeal filed by Pedro Castillo against preventive detention for rebellion and criminal association was read by Judge César San Martín, president of the permanent criminal section of the Supreme Court.

The magistrate held that the crime of rebellion not solely through insurrection in arms, as Castillo’s defense argued, but also in an attempt to disempower democratic institutions, and in order to concentrate all power in one person.

Therefore the former head of state will have to serve the seven days of preliminary detention imposed by judge Juan Carlos Checkley Soria and requested by the public prosecutor. The period expires today at 12.42 local time (19.42 Italian time). It is possible that in order to prevent Castillo from being freed, justice will establish another period of preventive arrest, pending the development of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Peru’s defense minister, Alberto Otarola, announced on the evening of December 13 in Lima that the government had decided, in the face of the barricades placed on the country’s main communication routes by supporters of former president Pedo Castillo, to “decree it state of emergency of the entire Peruvian road network, in order to ensure the free movement of goods and people”.