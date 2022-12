FILE. The four Italian girls blocked for a few days in Checacupe while trying to go to Bolivia, left for Cusco, escorted by the Peruvian police. Ansa learned it from a source familiar with the operation. The journey will take a couple of hours, it has also been learned, and the only unknown is whether or not they encounter a roadblock along the way. The girls are Giulia Opizzi, Martina Meoni and the sisters Federica and Lorenza Zani.