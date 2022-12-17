Home World Peru, the four Italian tourists stranded in Checacupe left for Cusco
Peru, the four Italian tourists stranded in Checacupe left for Cusco

The four young Italian tourists who have been stuck in Checacupe, Peru for days, are on their way to Cusco aboard a police car. This was announced by the head of the press office of the municipality of Checacupe. “Thanks to the good will of the police and the local police, they are being transported to Cusco,” he told Radiouno. “They are no longer stuck in Checacupe. They are very happy. Once in Cusco, they will try to get to Lima,” he added. The girls, Giulia Opizzi, Martina Meoni and sisters Federica and Lorenza Zani, were headed to Bolivia, another stop on their journey, but they came across the protests that have been going on for days in Peru.

