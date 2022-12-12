The Peruvians do not give up. They want immediate elections, they are asking for the total renewal of Congress. It is an almost choral request even if they are then divided between those who protest against the dismissal of the former president Pedro Castillo and his arrest for sedition and who thinks that with the appointment of Dina Boluarte as the new Head of State the political reality remains unchanged.
See also International Atomic Energy Agency experts arrive in Japan to review the Fukushima nuclear sewage discharge plan