Home World Peru, two dead in clashes after the dismissal of Castillo. President Boluarte: “Voting in 2024”. But the crowd doesn’t give in
World

Peru, two dead in clashes after the dismissal of Castillo. President Boluarte: “Voting in 2024”. But the crowd doesn’t give in

by admin
Peru, two dead in clashes after the dismissal of Castillo. President Boluarte: “Voting in 2024”. But the crowd doesn’t give in

The Peruvians do not give up. They want immediate elections, they are asking for the total renewal of Congress. It is an almost choral request even if they are then divided between those who protest against the dismissal of the former president Pedro Castillo and his arrest for sedition and who thinks that with the appointment of Dina Boluarte as the new Head of State the political reality remains unchanged.

See also  International Atomic Energy Agency experts arrive in Japan to review the Fukushima nuclear sewage discharge plan

You may also like

Iranian authorities release photos of execution of protester...

West Bank, 16-year-old Palestinian killed on the terrace...

Snow in London, today the city is completely...

New Zealand, the “machine” that runs on the...

China, “there is a risk of 840 million...

Borrell: “Today we will adopt very tough sanctions...

Iran, Shiite clerics criticize the death sentences. The...

Nuclear, USA close to turning point on fusion

Iran, the executioner does not stop: another protester...

Nuclear fusion, the scientists’ dream is about to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy