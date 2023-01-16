[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, January 15, 2023]Anti-government protests in Peru continued to rage, calling for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte. In recent weeks, at least 42 people have been killed. The Peruvian government today (January 1) 14th) Late at night, the capital Lima and three other regions declared a state of emergency.

The measure, valid for 30 days, authorizes the military to intervene to maintain order and suspends the exercise of many constitutional rights, including freedom of movement and assembly, according to a decree published in the official gazette, Agence France-Presse reported.

In addition to the capital, a state of emergency has also been declared in Cusco, Puno and the port of Callao, which borders Lima.

Peruvian transport authorities said the number of roadblocks erected by demonstrators across the country rose to more than 100 today, mainly in demonstration hotspots in the south and near the capital Lima.

However, authorities still decided to restart Cusco International Airport, which is crucial to Peru’s tourism industry.

Since former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was ousted in December last year, supporters have continued to take to the streets and block the streets. Their two main demands are early elections and the incumbent President Dina Boluarte step down.

Demonstrations across the country have at times turned violent, and clashes with security forces have killed at least 42 people so far.

(Reposted from Central News Agency/Responsible editor: Xia Mingyi)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2023/01/15/a103625393.html