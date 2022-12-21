Peru’s Congress will reconsider a proposal to move forward with elections. It was one of the main demands of protesters who have taken to the streets in the nearly two weeks since lawmakers voted to oust former President Pedro Castillo.

The overwhelming opposition in the Andean nation’s legislature will consider a proposal to push the presidential and congressional votes to 2023 on Tuesday, despite elections originally scheduled for 2026.

The country’s embattled new president, Dina Boluart, has urged lawmakers to approve her plan to call elections in December 2023.

On Saturday, the 17th, Boluart appealed in a speech to the nation, “Don’t be blind.” Peru’s Congress had previously discussed the issue on Dec. 16 but failed to secure enough votes to support a rescheduled election.

In her speech, Boluart asked lawmakers to reconsider their position, citing opinion polls. The survey shows that more than 80% of Peruvians hope to stabilize the country through general elections.

“Look at the people and act on what they’re asking for. I’m asking for a reconsideration of the vote to hold an election,” the 60-year-old former vice president said. She took office on Dec. 7 after Congress voted to impeach Castillo.

The legislature removed Castillo after the left, a former teacher and union leader, announced plans to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

He was removed from office and subsequently arrested and detained on charges of “conspiracy” and “rebellion”. This sparked widespread protests and forced the Boluat government to declare a national state of emergency for 30 days.

Despite the measures, and nighttime curfews in some provinces, protesters continued to take to the streets, especially in the rural areas that make up Castillo’s stronghold.

Many protesters were outraged by Castillo’s dismissal and arrest and demanded his release. Meanwhile, in addition to calling early elections, others have called for Boluart to step down and dissolve Congress.

At least 20 people were killed and hundreds injured in the unrest.

Arequipa airport, Peru’s second busiest, was forced to close for a week before reopening on Monday after protesters blocked the runway with rocks, sticks and burning tires.

On the same day, security forces fired tear gas to disperse thousands of unofficial miners who had blocked the Pan-American Highway at two key points for more than a week.

Meanwhile, international observers urged a return to calm. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urged “Peruvian institutions and civil authorities to redouble their efforts to implement necessary reforms and preserve democratic stability” in a phone call with Boluarte last week.

On Monday, the EU also called for “an end to violence in a spirit of dialogue and cooperation” and condemned “any use of violence and excessive use of force”.

Recently, Castillo’s lawyer, Ronald Atensio, told Al Jazeera that the former president “knew there was a serious crisis in the country” and wanted an end to the violence. “He’s very worried,” Atensio said in an interview.

Castillo also argued that he was “unjustly and arbitrarily detained.” He had been detained for 18 months before being tried at a police station near the capital Lima, where authorities are preparing charges against him.

Mexico, which publicly supports Castillo, has offered asylum to the Peruvian leader’s family and is negotiating their safety, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

“They were granted asylum because they were in Mexico. They were in our embassy,” Ebrard said. He did not specify how many Castillo family members or who were at the embassy.

Earlier this month, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Castillo had called his office to ask for asylum at the Mexican embassy in Lima. He planned to grant the request, but Castillo was arrested before arriving.