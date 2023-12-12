Get ready to celebrate Ceviche Day with this easy and delicious recipe that won’t break the bank. With just S/.25 soles, you can prepare a mouthwatering sole ceviche dish that is sure to impress.

Here’s what you’ll need:

– 400 g sole fillet

– 1/2 tsp chopped cilantro

– 1 tsp ground garlic

– 1 tsp red limo chili without veins or seeds

– Juice of 8 lemons

– 2 feathered onions

– 2 leaves of crespa lettuce

– 1/2 yellow sweet potato

– 1/4 shelled parboiled corn

– Salt

To prepare:

1. Divide the sole fillet into halves and discard the bones and ends. Cut the fish into cubes measuring two centimeters on each side and place them in a bowl along with the coriander.

2. Season the fish with salt, garlic, and ají limo. Pour in the lemon juice and stir.

3. Add the onion, previously washed and drained, and mix.

4. Serve the lettuce, arrange the sole ceviche on top, and serve with the sweet potato and corn.

Ceviche Day is the perfect opportunity to enjoy this classic Peruvian dish without breaking the bank. This recipe is not only affordable but also easy to make, making it a great option for any occasion. So gather your ingredients and get ready to celebrate with this delectable sole ceviche dish that is sure to be a hit.

