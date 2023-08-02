Peruvian Prosecutor Detained for Allegedly Stealing from Supermarket: Hygiene Products and Food Found Among Belongings

Peruvian Prosecutor Detained for Allegedly Stealing Products from Supermarket

A prosecutor from the Amazon region of Peru has been detained by the police after being caught with unpaid food and hygiene products in her possession. Dyna Villegas, a 40-year-old prosecutor, was found to have items including shampoo, toothpaste, hair creams, pens, and seafood packages valued at around $70. The incident took place in the Ucayali region, and Villegas was apprehended along with a 50-year-old woman, who is believed to be an accomplice.

Reportedly, the security guards of a local supermarket alerted the police, leading to Villegas’ arrest. She left the police station in handcuffs and chose not to make any statements to the press.

The head of the Yarinacocha police station, Francisco Díaz, provided details about the incident. He mentioned that the stolen items were discovered in the prosecutor’s possession and that the police acted promptly based on the security guards’ information. The arrest also raised suspicions about the possible involvement of another individual, who was apprehended alongside Villegas.

Villegas holds the position of provincial assistant prosecutor for environmental crimes. Notably, she was involved in a significant wildlife rescue operation in 2018, where thousands of animals were saved from illegal trafficking in the Amazon.

Peru has faced multiple instances of corruption among judicial officials, and Villegas’ arrest adds to the list. In 2020 alone, 334 judicial officials, including 151 judges and 183 prosecutors, were implicated in acts of corruption. Investigations are ongoing for all those involved.

As of now, the Peru Attorney General’s Office has not released any statement regarding Villegas’ arrest, leaving the matter unresolved for the time being.

It is worth noting that in Peru, the offense of simple theft requires stolen goods to exceed a value of $280. Consequently, smaller thefts result in penalties like community service for up to 180 days, along with the obligation to return the stolen items.

