Peruvian rapper Jota Shoy performs in Barcelona

the peruvian rapper Jota Shoyone of the leading names on the scene in his country at the moment, announces a concert this Friday April 21 in Barcelona. The stop is part of his “Euro Tour 2k23”.

Jota Shoy will perform in a special event that will consist of a song battle tournament open to the public and a professional wrestling show. Guest artists include TJ Peruvian Fam, Zenher and Miguel Prado.

The iconic Jota Shoy, known for his career in rooster battles and his participation in FMS Peru, will take the stage to sing his most recent songs. His passing through Barcelona is one more stop on his “Euro Tour 2k23” as announced on their social networks. So far, the Peruvian rapper has already visited Turin and Milan to make his fans dance to the rhythm of hits like “Millionary”, “You love me”, “Ya no me quieres”, “Que fue mano”, among others.

However, this time Jota will be accompanied by local Barcelona rappers like TJ Peruvian Fam, Zenher and Miguel Prado who are hidden gems of the Spanish underground scene. Added to this, the show will hold an urban song battle tournament where registrations will be open to anyone who wants to take the microphone and drop their bars. The dynamic will consist of two rounds where the jury made up of Jota Shoy, Giorgio Masplatino and the public will decide which will be the revealing song of the night. The winning rooster will receive a prize of 100 euros plus a haircut at Jaison Barber Shop.