Selector Svetislav Pešić had a message for players, journalists, expert commentators, coaches…

Source: Sport Klub/Printscreen

It’s Serbia made it to the World Championshipand coach Svetislav Pešić, after the triumph over Great Britain and several tense moments in that match, pointed out that understanding the importance of defense he misses the team, young players, as well as analysts, coaches and journalists.

“Our problem is generally our mentality. We watch a lot of NBA and guys, young people, you can learn a lot in the NBA, but you have to be smart and intelligent enough to make a selection and choose what you can take and what you can’t take. The Serbian national team and Serbian players do not change, from year to year, from generation to generation, we show our talent in attack. But I know better than others at this conference that the former Yugoslavia team won some medals. Even then we had a lot of players who played very well in attack, but we were one of the best defensive teams. With that balance you can win something, if we’re talking about matches, medals and titles. It is a special message for young people, for our young generation and young players who want to improve their talent. Talent without work and without defense can hardly exist in European basketball today.”

“We don’t have too many players in any position. The potential of top players has decreased, not only in the ‘one’ position. But what can help us be competitive with all the teams in the World Cup is our attitude towards defence. I would not like to make a coaching clinic here, but it is more or less known that in the attack you can sometimes control the result, that two of them have possession of the ball, and that the other three help. It can help in part of the game, but if only one of the defense doesn’t play defense… You can see how much the difference between the favorites and the ‘basketball countries’ and the up-and-coming countries has decreased. You saw, even some of our coaches here laughed, explained that the English are soccer players and don’t play basketball, but these are guys who finished high school and college in America, then returned to England.. They are not candidates for medals, but they are back and we have to be aware of that, to work harder and invest more, a little bit everywhere. Of course, I’m talking about the national team, I’m in charge of it”.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Pešić criticized the fact that the British collected 18 offensive rebounds and emphasized the importance of defense, which, according to Pešić, everyone in Serbia must become aware of – both players and talents and journalists, coaches…

“At a big competition, we don’t have a chance to win teams like Italy, who won us, so we were holding our heads. And there are some present here who wrote that it was a scandal to lose to Italy. That’s not true, but it’s your right. If we had played just a little better defense, our attacking talent would have led us to victory in that match. It’s a message for you too, to appreciate players who play defense more, of course, as well as those who play in attack. 100 years of basketball are being celebrated in Serbia, and what is the goal of the basketball game? Give basket. It’s the same tonight and it’s been 100 years, but to get to the basket and get to the ball, you can’t let yourself get 18 offensive rebounds. The fans were fantastic, they helped us, you could see the belonging even though it wasn’t cheering like at Zvezda – Partizan. But they took 18 offensive rebounds from us.”

“Experts and analysts should know that defense is not combativeness and physics, but knowledge, respect for rules, anticipation, and that takes time. Every team needs time to play defense, at every level. If we want to go to the World Cup without a defense, we can take a picture. We will finish very quickly and it will be the same for those of you who plan to be there until the final. That’s my message, what’s the situation, since we don’t see each other,” said Pešić, at the end of the most emotional and detailed presentation from Eurobasket.

