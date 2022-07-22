Home > News > e company
Peskov: EU sanctions prevent Nord Stream-1 gas pipeline from operating at full capacity
2022-07-22 07:31
Securities Times e company news, on the 21st, Russia completed the annual maintenance of the “North Stream-1” natural gas pipeline as scheduled, and resumed the delivery of natural gas to Germany. However, the current daily volume is only about 40% of the maximum volume. In this regard, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Peskov said on the same day that any “technical difficulties” in the “Beixi-1” natural gas pipeline stemmed from the sanctions imposed by the EU on Russia, and it was these sanctions that led to the “Beixi-1” Unable to run at full capacity. (CCTV News)
