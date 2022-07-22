Home World Peskov: EU sanctions prevent the Nord Stream-1 gas pipeline from operating at full capacity – yqqlm
by admin
2022-07-22 07:31

Source: CCTV News

CCTV News

2022-07-22 07:31

Securities Times e company news, on the 21st, Russia completed the annual maintenance of the “North Stream-1” natural gas pipeline as scheduled, and resumed the delivery of natural gas to Germany. However, the current daily volume is only about 40% of the maximum volume. In this regard, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Peskov said on the same day that any “technical difficulties” in the “Beixi-1” natural gas pipeline stemmed from the sanctions imposed by the EU on Russia, and it was these sanctions that led to the “Beixi-1” Unable to run at full capacity. (CCTV News)

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

    2022-07-22

    See also  Dutch inflation hit a 40-year high in March | Prices | Russian-Ukrainian war

