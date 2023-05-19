21
- Peskov: The Kremlin confirms the extension of the agreement on the export of agricultural products to the Black Sea port for another 2 months daily economic news
- Russia and Ukraine Renew Black Sea Grain Agreement RFI – Radio France Internationale
- Russia and Ukraine agree to extend grain deal for another two months; Ukraine says Patriot system not destroyed, “don’t worry” Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- Turkey: Black Sea grain export initiative extended for another two months – International – Instant International | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- Türkiye: Black Sea grain export initiative extended for another two months Lianhe Zaobao
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Ukraine, latest news. Today NATO summit in Madrid. US evaluates strengthening troops in Poland