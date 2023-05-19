Home » Peskov: The Kremlin confirms the extension of the agreement on the export of agricultural products to the Black Sea port for another 2 months-Daily Economic News
World

Peskov: The Kremlin confirms the extension of the agreement on the export of agricultural products to the Black Sea port for another 2 months-Daily Economic News

by admin
  1. Peskov: The Kremlin confirms the extension of the agreement on the export of agricultural products to the Black Sea port for another 2 months daily economic news
  2. Russia and Ukraine Renew Black Sea Grain Agreement RFI – Radio France Internationale
  3. Russia and Ukraine agree to extend grain deal for another two months; Ukraine says Patriot system not destroyed, “don’t worry” Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  4. Turkey: Black Sea grain export initiative extended for another two months – International – Instant International | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
  5. Türkiye: Black Sea grain export initiative extended for another two months Lianhe Zaobao
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Ukraine, latest news. Today NATO summit in Madrid. US evaluates strengthening troops in Poland

You may also like

Nikola Kalinić did not play the whole quarter...

attacked a base with 150 Russians – Corriere...

Applause from Sicilian industrialists for changes to the...

Slovakia, the alleged instigator of the murder reporter...

Photo with AI of indigenous activist draws attention...

Berlusconi leaves the San Raffaele hospital after 45...

METHOD AGENCY AND “MONDO DESIRE” PROJECT AWARDED AT...

Khanate, referents of metal, come back to life...

Progress in the situation in Russia and Ukraine:...

FROM SUDAN TO PAKISTAN, THE EMPIRE DON’T GET...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy