Pet Shop Boys They have been leading a long and successful career for almost thirty-five years. Recently, the band has announced that they will release “SMASH. The Singles 1985-2020”, a collection of all the singles released by the duo to date. It will be available in various formats such as CD, vinyl and digital and will be released on June 16 of this same year and will do so through Parlophone.

This compilation of singles includes all the hits of the iconic duo starting with their debut “West End Girls” and other hits like “Love Comes Fast”, “It’s A Sin”, “Always On My Mind”, “Being Boring” or “Suburbia”. ”, among many other themes that will be in the collection. Pet Shop Boys They explained: “As we start working on a new album, and later this year continue our greatest hits ‘Dreamworld’ tour, it seems like a good time to take stock and pull together all the singles we’ve put out.”

Before this new project comes out, the duo will publish their book “Annually” next April 14. The hardcover book will include a completely exclusive CD EP titled “Lost”, which consists of four tracks that were recorded in 2015. These songs will also be available in mid-April on all digital platforms. Starting in May, the group will play more dates in the UK and will visit Spain with their “Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live” tour. They will act in the Primavera Sound of this year: on May 31 in Barcelona, ​​on June 7 in Madrid and on June 9 in Porto.