We are about to bid farewell to 2022 and usher in a new year of 2023. I believe many people have prepared New Year’s Eve activities full of ceremonies. When you are away from home, it is a pleasant thing to be able to reach your destination conveniently and quickly.No, I’ve been using itPetal travelAt the time of saying goodbye to the old and welcoming the new, I warmly present a series of travel discounts for everyone. I will “respect” this wave of New Year’s Day benefits!





Now everyone in Petal travel can receive a 5 yuan taxi ticket every week, and the coupon comes with a 3-day “Huawei Film and Television Membership” experience right to claim, and you can watch high-quality video content in the car as you like. During the New Year’s Day period, there will also be exclusive coupons for 5 yuan and 3 yuan for a limited time! If you take 3 taxi rides every week, you will get an 8 yuan instant discount coupon, and you will get soft hands when you get superimposed benefits. What are you waiting for, hurry up and enter the Welfare Center on the home page of Petal to “sweat the wool”!





In addition, the various convenient experiences of Petal travel are also very heartwarming and convenient! When you go shopping on New Year’s Day, wearing gloves or carrying something in your hand, pointing directly at your phone or wearing earphones, say “Xiaoyi Xiaoyi takes a taxi to a certain place”, and the taxi will be called automatically, and you can even directly choose the desired location by voice. Whether it is an express car or a special car, you can come just by talking. If you set your home/company address in advance in[Settings-Smart Assistant-Smart Voice-My-Xiaoyi Memory]it will be faster to just say “Xiaoyi Xiaoyi takes a taxi home/go to the company”!





To get a better grasp of itinerary information, we don’t need to click on the App to view it all the time, just click[Add to desktop]at the bottom of the Petal travel home page to add the Petal travel service card to the desktop or negative one screen, and the forecast can be displayed in real time. Waiting time, vehicle information, travel distance, payment status and other related content are simply not too convenient. Not only that, but we can also quickly share the itinerary with WeChat friends, grasp the status of the itinerary in real time, and add more peace of mind to travel safety.



