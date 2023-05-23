Petar Mijović after the debacle of Buducnosti against Zvezda – Sorry for those who didn’t come | Sports

The coach of Budućnost Petar Mijović did not hesitate to criticize himself and the players after the heavy defeat against Crvena zvezda Meridianbet.

Source: Youtube/Budućnost VOLI

The Future was eliminated from the ABA playoffs in disappointing fashion. In the double match against Crvena Zvezda, Meridianbet lost in the first match by 38 points (55:93), and in the second, on Tuesday evening, even “minus 41” – 56:97. Because of his team’s performance, Budućnosti coach Petar Mijović left the press conference completely disappointed.

“Before I say anything about the analysis of tonight’s game, I will say my personal feeling. I feel ashamed and embarrassed about everything we showed in these two matches. I tried from the locker room to here to find a more suitable term, but I’m not in favor succeeded in this short time. I want to apologize not only to everyone who came, but also to everyone who hasn’t come for a year because of the way we have looked since the beginning of the season. The moment it hits the quality, when there is serious quality against us, it translates into a serious difference in the final score,” he said.

“Until now it was not 40, it was close, but we have never played against an opponent like this who knows how to punish and beat us on foot by the margin with which he beat us. I will not talk about their quality and budgets, because what happened in Belgrade and tonight has nothing to do with budgets, nor with their EuroLeague quality, but with self-respect. I think we showed ourselves an overwhelming lack of respect. Having shown it to ourselves, we also showed it to the organization that delegated us to do some work here – both me and all the people I put on the field. I repeat, the lack of respect for the people coming in who try to believe that this team was capable of doing more than just being in the semi-finals. We’ve let ourselves down, the organization, the fans and let me go back to the beginning – all this causes a serious presence of shame and embarrassment in me,” Mijović also said.

After qualifying for the final, Red Star will again go on a ten-day break, which it had before this match, because the semi-final series between Partizan and Cedevit Olimpija starts on Sunday, May 28.