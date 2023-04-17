Petar Mijović is the new coach of Budućnosti | Sports

After replacing Vladimir Jovanović, Buducnost decided to hire Petar Mijović.

Source: MN Press

Buducnost will most likely finish the regular part of the season in third place and they will most likely have a match with Studetski Center in the first round of the playoffs, and we will see. can they get involved in the fight for the finals where everyone has long seen the best Serbian clubs Partizan and Crvena zvezda.

“After talking with Petar Mijović, the Board of Directors of KK Buducnost Voli made a decision that the Montenegrin expert will be the head of the coaching staff until the end of the current season. Welcome back Peter!”it says in a short message from Budućnosti, which was published on the social networks of the Podgorica club on Sunday evening, thus confirming the speculations among the local public that the new-old name is the successor of Jovanovic.

Mujović normally worked in the younger categories of Budućnosti, and then led this club from 2019 to 2021, previously assisting Jasmin Repesa. After that, he was in Šlonsko, Atemerom and in the younger categories of the Student Center.