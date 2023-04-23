Home » Petar Petković on the turnout for the elections in Kosovo 2023 | Info
Petar Petković on the turnout for the elections in Kosovo 2023

Petar Petković on the turnout for the elections in Kosovo 2023

Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković, said that the voter turnout in Kosovo represents the defeat of Pristina.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

The director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković, estimated that the turnout of 3.47 percent of voters in today’s elections in the north of Kosovorepresents a defeat for Pristina and the part of the international community that supported the vote.

Petković said at a press conference in Belgrade that according to the data at his disposal, in four municipalities, out of a total of 45,095 registered voters, 1,566 Albanians and 13 Serbians voted. According to him, two persons of Serbian nationality voted in northern Mitrovica, seven in Leposavic, four in Zvečan, while none of the Serbs voted in Zubin Potok.

He added that compared to the 2021 elections, 449 fewer Albanians voted today than then.

