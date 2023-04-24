Pete Davidson pushed a man at a game | Entertainment

The comedian who became famous for his relationships with famous ladies, Pete Davidson found himself at the center of a scandal due to an incident at a match.

Izvor: YouTube/LateNightWithSethMeyers/Instagram/kimkardashian

While he was taking pictures with fans, a man approached him and he pushed him away and started yelling at him. As can be seen in the video that is circulating on the social network Twitter, when leaving the hall, Pete broke away to take a photo with the fans who were there.

While this was going on, the man in the pink shirt was walking behind him the whole time. At one point, the mentioned man hugged the actor and the comedian, and treated him as if they were friends. However, Pete didn’t like it, so he pushed him away and started yelling at him to get out of the way.

The man did just that, and Davidson continued to pose for photos with fans. Check out the video circulating on the net.

Pete Davidson was in a relationship with model Emily Ratajkowski, singer Ariana Grande, but he attracted the most attention when he was the boyfriend of one of the most popular starlets in the world, Kim Kardashian.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!