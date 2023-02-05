“He died doing what life gave him. What he loved.” With these words, spread by his wife via Instagram, the confirmation of the has arrived in the past few hours Pete Reed’s deatha US volunteer killed in Ukraine by a Russian missile that hit his ambulance last Thursday in Bakhmut, a city in the east of the country where fierce fighting has been going on for weeks.

The 34-year-old former Marine originally from New Jersey had arrived in Ukraine less than a month ago (in the second week of January) but brought with him extensive experience in war zones, as well as absolute dedication. As a former Marine rifleman he had served in Helmand, Afghanistan. But soon his military training had become a tool at the service of his ‘mission’: to save as many lives as possible in crisis areas. As a result, he began his medical training in northern Iraq during the war against the Islamic State and where he later led medical teams with the Kurdish Peshmerga forces and alongside Iraqi special forces during the battle of Mosul.

He then co-founded the Global Response Management, a veteran-led international medical NGO that provides emergency care on the front lines. With the GRM – for which he also held the role of president – Reed then participated in emergency operations in Iraq, Yemen, Syria and Poland and it was the same organization that gave the news of his death yesterday, but too many details were missing .

To add to them came the pained but full of respect message for the sacrifice spread by his wife Alex Kay Potter: «He was evacuating civilians and treating the wounded when his ambulance was hit by Russian fire in Bakhmut. He died doing what gave him life and what he loved, and saving a member of his team with his own body ».

Chandler Reed, brother of the 34-year-old killed in Ukraine, speaks to Fox News as “a good fool. He always selflessly put himself in danger to help others.’ And so private pain becomes part of a larger story, an emblematic element in the reconstruction of what happens on the ground: five other people were injured in the bombing in which Reed was killed, reports the Kyiv Independent. Politico talks about two other foreign medical volunteers, Norwegians Sander S›rsveen Trelvik and Simon Johnsen, on site on behalf of the organization Frontline Doctors. They were admitted to a hospital in Dnipro. Sander’s mother wrote on Facebook that they are both in recovery and will return to Norway shortly.