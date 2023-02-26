Celebrating David Bowiethe tribute tour to the late legend, will begin on April 4 in Texas and will end the May 8 in Washington.

Following the brief Bauhaus reunion tour in 2022 after only thirteen concerts, Peter Murphy of Bauhaus he will be back on the road in April to headline the tour Celebrating David Bowie next to the guitarist Adrian Belewwho was a collaborator of his own Bowie and member of the legendary progressive rock band King Crimson.

The training will also feature Royston Langdonguitarist of Spacehog, Scrotey Matt McJunkin y Jeff Friedlof A Perfect Circlethe saxophonist Ron Dziubla and the guitarist Eric Schermerhorn. At the moment it is an American tour, so we will see if it later reaches Europe or even our country.

“It is a great surprise that I have been invited to celebrate Bowie on this occasion, and with such a great lineup,” Murphy said in a statement. “It’s very tempting to play this role.”

The tour Celebrating David Bowie has been an ongoing project since 2017. The 2022 incarnation was spearheaded by Todd Rundgren. According to a press release, this year’s show will “perform Bowie’s greatest hits with a special emphasis on the proto-punk era of Bowie’s “Ziggy Stardust,” his albums from the Bowie trilogy. berlin (“Low”, “Heroes” y “Lodger”) and his later years influenced by Trent Reznor”.

Belew played the guitar in “Lodger”Bowie’s 1979 album, together with the tour Isolate II of 1978 and the tour Sound + Vision 1990. Eric Schermerhorn, for his part, was a guitarist and background vocalist on Bowie’s tour with Tin Machine in 1991. The other artists have no direct connection to Bowie, but Murphy and the Bauhaus covered “Ziggy Stardust” on a 1982 single, making it a hit for the generation after Bowie himself.

Celebrating David Bowie has reached seventeen countries since 2017, and has featured guest appearances from Sting, Gary Oldman, Thomas Dolby, Joe Bonamassa, Seal, Perry Farrell, Kate Pierson de The B-52’s, Ewan McGregor, Simon Le Bon, Gavin Rossdale, La Roux, Joe Elliott de Def Leppard, Tony Hadley de Spandau Ballet, Corey Taylor, Ian Astbury, Darren Criss, Fee Waybill de The Tubes, Living Colour, The London Community Gospel Choir y The Harlem Gospel Choir.